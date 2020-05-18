Microsoft CEO Warns Against Dangers of Work From Home

As more as more companies are extending their work from home policies, Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, in a recent interview warned about how we are “replacing one dogma with another dogma.” According to Nadella, making remote work permanent could lead to negative consequences as far as the mental health of individuals is concerned.

He said:

What does burnout look like? What does mental health look like? What does that connectivity and the community building look like? One of the things I feel is, hey, maybe we are burning some of the social capital we built up in this phase where we are all working remotely. What’s the measure for that?

Although Microsoft was one of the first companies to opt for remote working during the pandemic, Nadella explained:

What I miss is when you walk into a physical meeting, you are talking to the person that is next to you, you’re able to connect with them for the two minutes before and after.

Keeping the current situation in mind, the company, following the trend, has extended its work from home policy at least till October. But the CEO is not very happy about it.

As far as the company’s sales and revenue are concerned, unlike other organizations, it has endured minimal net impact according to the latest financial report.

Microsoft’s sales rose 15 percent to $35 billion owing to the bolstered cloud computing business as more and more people are relying on virtual workspaces. Additionally, revenue from the personal computing segment rose 3 percent to $11 billion, topping Microsoft’s internal expectations.