President Arif Alvi Gets Admired for Standing in a Queue at the Bakery [Video]

VIP culture is a real thing in Pakistan, however, when a public office holder or a dignitary abandons his or her protocols, it sets a great precedent for others to follow.

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi has often been seen waiting in queues for his turn, whether its the airport or any other place. Recently, another video of him is making rounds on social media in which he was seen shopping for a dessert from a local bakery in Islamabad.

Many believe that Arif Alvi is one of the few politicians who hasn’t changed after getting a big office. In the video, he was seen standing in line as he inquired about the variety of sweet dishes available at Jamil Sweets.

The Twitter handle of the bakery posted CCTV footage of his visit. He was wearing a mask and there were no security guards nor did he ask for preferential treatment as he shopped for sweets as an ordinary customer. The Twitter handle posted that they wished they had known it was Arif Alvi and not some ordinary customer.

It was shocking for us to receive President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi as a customer. He was standing in queue like a normal customer. Wish we knew he was Pakistan President, Dr. Arif Alvi we would have served him special Ras Malai.

Here’s the video:

It was shocking for us to receive President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi as a customer.He was standing in que like Normal customer. Wish we knew he was Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi we would have served him special Ras Malai.@ArifAlvi pic.twitter.com/uuHsxz1Wze — Jameel Sweets (@SweetsISB) May 17, 2020

The replies under the tweet show how much respect people have for him for his simplicity.

Just goes to show he hasn't changed at all since taking up office. I still recall giving him and Mrs Alvi lifts to and from events in London not to mention the personal, guided tour of the work he was undertaking in NA250.

A truly decent and respectable gentleman. — Riya (@Tweets_By_Riya) May 17, 2020

ڈاکٹر صاحب آپ بہت اچھے دل کے سادہ انسان ہیں ورنہ جہاں ایسی شخصیات نے جانا ہوتا ہے پہلے وہاں کی ٹریفک بند ہوتی ہے پبلک تنگ ہوتی ہے پھر وہ صرف فوٹو شوٹ کرواتے ہیں

اللہ پاک آپ کو لمبی زندگی صحت و تندرستی عطا فرمائیں

آمین یا رب العالمین!!! — Tahir Zahoor Ghauri (@tzghauri) May 17, 2020

صدر صاحب بہت ہی ڈیسنٹ اور عاجز شخصیت ہیں۔ — ایمــــان فاطمــــــہ 🐝 (@EParray) May 17, 2020

@DrAwab

What a man. He didn't use the "tumhein pata hai mai kon hoon" attitude to get preferential treatment and was so humble that nobody was able to tell he's president of Pakistan.

He's the best — Hot Potato Voice (@quinsy123) May 17, 2020

This is a very positive step towards the new Pakistan and this is responsibility of every office bearer of the Government including the ministers to be example for others. However at the same time we should promote the culture to treat special people (disables) on priority basis. — Syed MALIK Aman (@SyedMALIKAman1) May 18, 2020

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.