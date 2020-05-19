Honor MagicBook Pro Comes With 10th Gen Intel Processors & Razor Thin Bezels

Honor launched the Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 refresh yesterday at the brand’s Smart Life Product Launch event held in China. The new laptop comes with design and display specifications similar to the Honor MagicBook 14 and 15 launched last year. However, the internals have received major tweaks.

Design and Display

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 has a design profile similar to the MagicBook Pro 14 and 15 launched last year. The chassis is built out of an aluminum alloy, and the whole thing weighs just 1.7kg and is 16.9mm thick. It has a similar 16.1-inch screen with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, 4.9mm bezels around the display, a 1080p display panel with 100 percent sRGB coverage, and a webcam hiding in the keyboard.

The dual speakers are installed on both sides of the keyboard, and the fingerprint reader sits on the right side.

Internals

The new Honor MagicBook 2020 comes with two processor configurations

10th Gen Intel Core i5

10th Gen Intel Core i7

Either variant comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of DDR5 video RAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The software side is handled by Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

Additionally, the laptop is equipped with a custom dual-fan solution to keep the processor at the desired temperature. As far as the connectivity specifications are concerned, the laptop includes Wi-Fi 5 (ac) with 2×2 MIMO and Bluetooth 5.0. It also comes with one USB-C port, three USB-A 3.0, an HDMI port, as well as a 3.5mm headphones + microphone combo jack.

The whole package is powered by a 56Wh battery that can last up to 14 hours of light use or 11.5h of video playback.

Pricing and Availability

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 is available for sale in China. The base variant with the Core i5 processor costs $845, while the maxed-out model will set users back by $942.