Honor Takes on Xiaomi With its Affordable Wi-Fi 6 Router

Honor is coming in strong with the competition against Xiaomi in all markets. The brand recently launched the Honor X1 Smart TV to compete against Redmi’s TV lineup and now they’ve unveiled their first-ever WiFi 6 router that goes for $31 only.

While Xiaomi has already released the second iteration of its WiFi 6 routers, the Honor Router 3 is the brand’s first WiFi 6 router. It comes with an extremely thin and lightweight design with 4 flat antennas and the whole package weighs 380 grams.

The router is capable of operating at both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies with a maximum transmission speed of 3976Mbps. The four antennas have a gain of 5dBi and the supported transmission protocols include 802.3, 802.3u, and 802.3ab.

The router is loaded with a plethora of features such as standard and sleep mode, wall penetration, speed limit, bandwidth limit, parental controls, VPNs, gaming acceleration, guest controls, and more. As for protection and security, the features included are WPA3, firewall, DMZ, DoS attack prevention, etc.

All of these features can be controlled through Huawei’s Smart Life app available on iOS and Android.

Hardware specifications include Huawei’s in-house Lingxiao dual-core processor at 1.2GHz with 128MB RAM. The router’s power consumption is rated less than 12W.

The Honor Router 3 will go for sale in China for $31 on May 25.