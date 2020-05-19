KP Govt to Reduce Public Transport Fares by 18-25%

Ajmal Khan Wazir, Information and Public Relations Advisor to CM KP says that due to the fall in the prices of petroleum products, the KP government will slash public transport fares by 18-25%.

Talking to the media, he said that directives for the implementation of the decision have been sent to the transport officials and the transporters in the province. He said that a new list of the fares has been published by the provincial government and those that don’t comply with these will be punished.

He added that SOPs have been sent to ensure social distancing and other measures needed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said that all vehicles must be disinfected regularly and the temperature of all passengers must be checked. He added that the bus station management will make sure that soap and hand sanitizers are available at terminals.

Vehicles that have the required permits will be allowed to park within a distance of 5 meters of each other, so there is no crowding. He added that the temperature of all bus drivers and crew members will be checked before the start of their duties plus it would be compulsory for them to wear masks and gloves. The conductor will personally sanitize the hands of the passengers, he informed.

