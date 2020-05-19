Medical Students Won’t Be Promoted Without Exams

The Inter-Medical University Board, comprising of VCs and rectors of all medical universities, has decided that no student of any medical or dental college across Pakistan will be promoted to the next class without passing the exams.

The decision has been taken in a meeting of the board, presided over by VC Prof Javed Akram, held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore.

In addition to this, the board has announced to conduct supplementary exams after Eid-ul-Fitr that were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The exams will be held as per the SOPs with a special focus on social distancing.

The board has unanimously agreed that no failing student will be accorded any grace marks that will help them to gain promotion to the next class.

The meeting has also decided against delaying the ongoing academic session and noted that exams will be held in October as per the previously agreed schedule.

Following the meeting, the VC UHS said that cancellation of exams would render irreparable loss to the quality of medical education in Pakistan.

Inter-Medical University Board can’t compromise on the standards of medical education. Medical students are advised to prepare themselves for their examinations.

Where online classes for medical students are concerned, the board agreed to continue the online mode of education amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lastly, the members of the board voiced their support for the idea of organizing intermediate examinations of different educational boards as well as medical and dental college admission test (MDCAT) by universities while ensuring strict social distancing. The UHS VC concluded that MDCAT could be delayed until the end of September.