PTA is Considering Banning PUBG in Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been directed to decide on banning the famous multiplayer game PUBG from Pakistan as per orders from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The Lahore High Court (LHC) received a petition on Monday from a citizen Faizan Maqsood demanding a ban to be placed on PUBG for its negative impact on children. The petition said that the game has a detrimental effect on the personalities of children around the country as it “promotes violence”.

The petition added that PUBG is also adversely affecting the decision-making ability of children and requested the LHC to remove the game from the Google Play Store. After reading the petition over, the LHC ordered PTA to make the decision within six weeks. As of yet, there is no word on whether the decision will also affect PUBG on PC and consoles.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan would not be the first country to ban PUBG because of its violent nature. Back in July 2019, Jordan banned PUBG for its possible perverse affect on its citizens, a move that followed after similar bans in Iraq, Nepal, and the Indian state of Gujrat.

China also removed the game from its country but replaced it with a patriotic and less violent version called Game for Peace. The game is identical to PUBG but censors all the violence involved.

With that being said, it is important to keep in mind that parenting is the most important factor here, if a child is succeptible to being influenced by any video game, that child should be closely overseen.