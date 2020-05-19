Samsung Announces 8K QLED TVs With Virtually No Bezels

While Huawei has launched more of an affordable option for smart TVs, Samsung, on the other hand, has unveiled its top of the line 4K and 8K TVs for 2020.

All of these TVs have “infinity screens” that grabbed all the attention back at CES with bezels that are barely there. Samsung says that the bezels seem to disappear when the screen is watched from the average viewing distance of 10 to 15 feet.

The TVs start at 43-inches and go all the way up to 85 in both 4K and 8K options. The all-new display features a whopping 99% screen to body ratio with up to 33 million pixels thanks to the UHD panel. The panel arrives with Samsung’s new Quantum Dot 8K AI processor and features a wide color gamut color rendering technology.

The display also has a variable refresh rate (that Samsung brands as Real Game Enhancer Plus) and Adaptive Picture that automatically adjusts the screen settings based on room lighting. This feature is powered by Samsung’s artificial neural network that has a deep learning-based algorithm.

Samsung has put a lot of focus on audio quality this year. The TV is equipped with two speakers on either side that are further divided into an audio system of six sub speakers.

These speakers feature Object Tracking Sound (OTS+) that alters between upward and downward-firing speakers to create an immersive 3D audio experience. The speakers also have an active voice amplifier that boosts dialogue volume when necessary to make sure you don’t miss anything.

The TV can blend into the wall behind it when its idle and revert back when needed. It also has multiview mode so users can watch Netflix or YouTube while browsing social media or playing a game at the same time.

Of course, such high-end specifications and features also call for eye-watering price tags. The 8K QLED TVs start at $3500 and go all the way up to a staggering $7000 whereas the 4K variants start at $1000 and go up to $4000 with a maximized screen size.