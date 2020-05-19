Toyota and Atlas Honda Restart Plant Operations in Pakistan

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of the local auto industry had stopped their operations to comply with the lockdown orders of the federal and provincial governments.

Now after two months, Indus Motor and Honda Atlas have announced that they will be resuming their plant operations by tomorrow.

Both the companies have written a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange and said that they are informing the resumption of operations to the PSX under the Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 (a) of PSX Regulations.

The letter by Indus Motor says, “With reference to our earlier disclosure of material information dated 27th March 2020, relating to the temporary suspension of plant operations of the company due to outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country. The management of the company according to relaxation/ approval given by the Sindh Government has decided to resume plant operations and its offices with adequate measures aimed at preventing the pandemic’s spread”

The letter by Honda Atlas says that they will be starting operations from tomorrow after taking the necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of the disease. It says that they are restarting production after the relaxation given to the motorcycle industry.

