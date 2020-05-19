Vivo Unveils iQOO Z1 5G With a 144Hz Display for $300

After launching the amazing Vivo iQOO 3 5G earlier this year and the affordable Vivo iiQOO Neo 3 last month, the BBK-owned firm has now announced another flagship phone under the moniker iQOO Z1 5G. On top of featuring a 144Hz refresh rate screen, a huge battery, and 48 MP triple camera set up, this smartphone is the world’s first smartphone powered by the Dimensity 1000+ SoC by MediaTek.

Design and Display

Boasting a Samsung Galaxy S20 like form factor, the Vivo iQOO Z1 5G is built around a 6.57-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole at the top-right corner. The display is HDR10 compliant and supports DCI-P3 color gamut on top of providing a whopping 144Hz refresh rate.

Even though the smartphone will not give an uninterrupted gaming experience due to the punch-hole in the display, the company claims that a number of games have been optimized to support the highest refresh rate on the device.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, as mentioned, the smartphone is driven by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ that went official only last month. The SoC is topped with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage (no SD card slot).

On the software front, it features iQOO UI 1.0 flavored Android 10 OS.

As far as the connectivity specifications are concerned, the smartphone comes with a dual SIM slot, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Camera

Vivo iQOO Z1 5G features a triple sensor camera system on the back with 48 MP main lens, a 112-degree 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 16 MP single shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that carries support for 44W fast charging. Considering the high refresh rate of the device, the battery may not be able to make it to the end of the day.

The device is currently available for sale in China in three variants:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage ~$309

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage ~$351

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage ~$394

Vivo iQOO Z1 5G specifications