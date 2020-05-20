CDWP Approves Projects Related to Health, Education & Industries Worth Rs. 16.111 Billion

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved 6 projects worth Rs. 16.111 billion and recommended 1 project worth Rs. 25.226 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and the federal government also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through a video call.

Four projects related to Health, Higher Education, and Industries & Commerce were present in the meeting.

Two projects related to Health were presented in the meeting. The first project, titled “Strengthening Civil Registration & Vital Statistics System,” worth Rs. 201.917 million was approved in the meeting. The project will create a revamped model of registration of all vital events (births, deaths, marriage, etc) in Model Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Second project namely “Balochistan Human Capital Investment Project” worth Rs. 5616.985 million was also approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to Higher Education were presented. The first project namely “Ph.D. Scholarship under US- Pakistan Knowledge Corridor” worth Rs. 25226.274 million was referred to ECNEC. This program aims to develop collaboration between Pakistan and renowned US institutions to transfer new research techniques focused on Pakistani needs.

The project will also offer opportunities to develop research projects and build capacity in the higher education system of both the partner countries. Another project namely “Jalozai Campus of UET Peshawar” worth Rs. 6535.32 million was also approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to Information Technology namely “E-Office Replication at Division of the Federal Government” worth Rs. 689.653 million were approved. The major objective of these projects, including replacing the e-office/filing system in all Ministries/Divisions to achieve the goal of internal efficiency and effectiveness. The second project titled “Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Satellite Navigation Program (PSNP)” worth Rs. 780 million was approved in the meeting.

A project related to Industries & Commerce titled “Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone” worth Rs. 2287.844 million was approved. The project envisages the establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone by providing basic amenities to the industries sector in the area.

Seven Concept Clearance projects were presented in the meeting wherein two projects were from the World Bank and five projects from the Ministry of Finance.