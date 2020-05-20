Fact Check: Islamabad Administration Hasn’t Allowed Liquor Shops to Reopen

Yesterday, a notification started doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Excise and Taxation Department has allowed liquor shops at 5-star hotels in Islamabad to reopen after the government eased the Coronavirus restrictions.

The notification allegedly directed the General Managers of Marriott Hotel, Serena Hotel, and Best Western Hotel to reopen liquor shops while ensuring SOPs to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Here is the notification.

However, the notification circulating on social networking sites has turned out to be a fake one.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, has debunked the notification and termed it as “fake.”

Director Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department, Bilal Azam, has also clarified that the department hasn’t issued any orders to liquor shop permit holders to resume business activities.

Liquor shops in the federal capital had been closed since the Coronavirus-induced lockdown was first imposed by the government in March.