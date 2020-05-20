Here’s Why #BoycottUAE is Trending on Pakistani Twitter

Posted 9 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

If you are a regular social media user, you must have noticed that Pakistanis are calling for boycotting the UAE. Hashtag #BoycottUAE is trending in both Pakistan and Turkey and the reason behind this is Ankara and the Emirates’ historically strained relationship.

The trend was started by a prominent Turkey-based influencer, Ali Keskin, with a call to boycott UAE because the country hasn’t supported Kashmir when they needed it the most.

He shared a series of tweets and a large number of Pakistanis and Turkish people followed the trend.

The internet is having a divided opinion on the matter as some are supporting the trend whereas others are refraining from spoiling the historically strong ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

Another reason behind the trend in Pakistan is that UAE’s flag carrier, Etihad, has made its first-ever ‘known’ flight to Israel. Despite the fact that the two countries don’t have any formal ties, the airline’s cargo jet, carrying medical supplies for Palestinians, landed at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, Danny Danon, shared the news on his Twitter account, hoping to see passenger flights operating between the two countries as well.

Despite being the first Muslim majority country to recognize Israel in 1949, Turkey does not enjoy good relations with Israel. Pakistan, on the other hand, is among the majority of Muslim countries that do not recognize Israel as a state because of its illegal occupation of Palestine.

Another reason is the fact that Pakistanis have always supported Turkey and vice versa. With Pakistanis glued to their television or mobile screens to watch Turkish series Resurrection: Ertugrul, the love affair between the two nations seems to be at an all-time high.

It is worth mentioning that the UAE is one of the largest job markets for Pakistanis with thousands already working in Emirates.

Do you think Pakistanis should call for boycotting UAE? Let us know in the comments.

  • Turkey will use Pakistan as a Proxy but we should be aware of the Consequences. Turk-Arab Conflict is going on for Centuries. Even the first “Great Arab Revolt” was fought against Turks.
    We Pakistanis must stay away from it at all costs. Please don’t side with Turkey. We have economic interests with UAE. More than 1.5 Million ( 15 Lakh) Pakistanis Work There.

    Just imagine if UAE will decide to deport all 10-15 Lakh Pakistanis back to Pakistan. Can you give jobs to lakhs of people. Turkey will not give us jobs but Arab countries are giving us all jobs to sustain us. Don’t kill your own Income with this stupidity.

