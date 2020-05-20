Here’s Why #BoycottUAE is Trending on Pakistani Twitter

If you are a regular social media user, you must have noticed that Pakistanis are calling for boycotting the UAE. Hashtag #BoycottUAE is trending in both Pakistan and Turkey and the reason behind this is Ankara and the Emirates’ historically strained relationship.

The trend was started by a prominent Turkey-based influencer, Ali Keskin, with a call to boycott UAE because the country hasn’t supported Kashmir when they needed it the most.

United Arab Emirates is now the enemy of Turkey. I ask all our Muslim friends to impose sanctions on the UAE. #BoycottUAE — Ali Keskin (@alikeskin_tr) May 19, 2020

He shared a series of tweets and a large number of Pakistanis and Turkish people followed the trend.

The #BoycottUAE agenda I started 8 hours ago is still in the first place. I would especially like to thank my friends in Pakistan. continuation 🤲 🇵🇰🇹🇷 — Ali Keskin (@alikeskin_tr) May 19, 2020

UAE remained silent for Kashmir. Turkey will never remain silent. Because we support Pakistan unconditionally. Now some Pakistani friends are protecting us against the UAE. Others want me to finish this boycott. Sorry but boycott will not end#BoycottUAE !!! — Ali Keskin (@alikeskin_tr) May 20, 2020

We supported Pakistan unconditionally for Kashmir. The Indian government has decided to sanction Turkey. We never retreated. Everything is not money.#BoycottUAE pic.twitter.com/3SdzMcdeXb — Ali Keskin (@alikeskin_tr) May 20, 2020

I have a lot of pressure on me to finish the boycott. I will not bow. #boycottUAE — Ali Keskin (@alikeskin_tr) May 20, 2020

The internet is having a divided opinion on the matter as some are supporting the trend whereas others are refraining from spoiling the historically strong ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

UAE, a devil state with a Muslim appearance #boycottUAE https://t.co/GOPvw6BSSj — Ali Keskin (@alikeskin_tr) May 20, 2020

Another reason behind the trend in Pakistan is that UAE’s flag carrier, Etihad, has made its first-ever ‘known’ flight to Israel. Despite the fact that the two countries don’t have any formal ties, the airline’s cargo jet, carrying medical supplies for Palestinians, landed at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, Danny Danon, shared the news on his Twitter account, hoping to see passenger flights operating between the two countries as well.

For the first time, an @etihad cargo plane just landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion airport! Hopefully soon, we will see passenger flights, too. Having visited, I know the UAE is a fascinating place, and look to continue improving relations between our countries. pic.twitter.com/cfBEfTlE7y — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 19, 2020

Despite being the first Muslim majority country to recognize Israel in 1949, Turkey does not enjoy good relations with Israel. Pakistan, on the other hand, is among the majority of Muslim countries that do not recognize Israel as a state because of its illegal occupation of Palestine.

Another reason is the fact that Pakistanis have always supported Turkey and vice versa. With Pakistanis glued to their television or mobile screens to watch Turkish series Resurrection: Ertugrul, the love affair between the two nations seems to be at an all-time high.

It is worth mentioning that the UAE is one of the largest job markets for Pakistanis with thousands already working in Emirates.

Do you think Pakistanis should call for boycotting UAE? Let us know in the comments.