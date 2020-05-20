Honor 10X Knocks it Out of The Park With 5G & 90Hz Display for Cheap

The highly anticipated Honor 10X 5G has arrived as an update to last year’s Honor 9X and also as Huawei’s cheapest 5G smartphone to date. In fact, it might even be one of the best value for money Smartphones with high-end specifications. It packs a 90Hz display, a triple-camera setup, and a large battery with fast charging for only $267.
Design and Display
The Honor X10 has a large 6.63″ full-screen display clean of notches and cutouts thanks to a pop-up selfie camera. The display has FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side on top of the power button.
The glass back has a quad-camera setup housed in a large rectangular module similar to the Huawei P40 series and several other recent devices.
Internals and Storage
The device is driven by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 820 5G SoC, which is made to power upper mid-range 5G devices on a budget. The chipset has a 2.3GHz octa-core CPU with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1. There is also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.
The phone features the latest version of Android and Huawei’s EMUI skin, but of course, without Google services or apps.
Cameras
The primary camera comes with Sony’s IMX600y 40MP main sensor that was previously featured on the Honor V30 Pro and the Mate X. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth-sensing lens for the bokeh effect. The main camera can record up to 4K videos at 30 FPS.
The pop-up selfie camera is a single 16MP unit capable of 1080p video recording and HDR photos.
Battery and Pricing
The battery compartment has a 4,200 mAh power cell equipped with 22.5W fast charging for quick top-ups through the USB C port.
The Honor X10 5G will be available for $267 in Racing Blue, Light Speed Silver, Burning Power Orange, and Speed Black color options once it goes for sale on May 26.
Honor X10 5G Specifications
- Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G
- CPU: 2.3 Ghz Octa-core
- GPU: Mali G57
- OS: Android 10, No Google services
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.63″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 397 ppi, 90Hz refresh rate
- Memory:
- RAM: 6GB
- Internal: 128, 256 GB, UFS 2.1
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 40 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: Motorized pop-up 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3″, 1.0µm
- Colors: Blue, Orange, Black, Silver
- Battery: 4,200 mAh, 22.5W fast charging
- Price:
- $257 (6GB/64GB)
- $309 (6GB/128GB)
