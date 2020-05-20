Nayatel Introduces 50 Mbps Unlimited Bundle Extreme

On popular demand, Nayatel launched Unlimited Bundle Extreme for a faster experience online.

After the success of the much popular Unlimited Bundle Plus, Extreme promises an even seamless viewing experience @50 Mbps on:

Netflix

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

Google Hangout

Google Play Store

Google Drive

All this with the added benefit of Unlimited Downloads; any volume consumption on these sites is not deducted from the usual monthly plans,

The new package is now available for all Nayatel Home customers via Customer Portal or My Nayatel App in just Rs. 649/month+ tax (additional).

To Subscribe: