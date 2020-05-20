Punjab Makes Facemasks Mandatory for Anyone in a Public Place

Punjab government has decided to make facemasks compulsory for all citizens as a part of measures taken to ease the Coronavirus lockdown.

The decision has been taken in the meeting of Punjab’s cabinet Coronavirus control committee presided over by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

CM Punjab has also decided to reopen shopping malls across the province. However, shopping malls will be allowed to operate from 9 AM to 5 PM while food courts and play areas inside the malls will remain closed.

The meeting further decided to allow restaurants to resume business activities after the holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr. SOPs for restaurants and their operational timings will be announced later.

Moreover, CM Buzdar has decided to grant special allowance to Punjab police officers working at frontlines amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Policemen martyred after contracting COVID-19 will be given the Shaheed Package by the Punjab government.

The meeting has also notified the formation of a 5-member health committee that has been tasked to decide which healthcare professionals will be deployed at isolation and quarantine centers. Doctors posted by the health committee will receive extra bonuses for their services.

With 16,685 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Punjab remains the second most affected province after Sindh. Punjab carried out 6,235 Coronavirus tests on Tuesday, of which 709 came back positive. The province has reported 289 deaths and 5,076 recoveries so far from the Coronavirus.