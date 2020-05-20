Zong 4G Partners with Government Authorities in Multan to create Awareness around COVID-19

Zong 4G, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunication operators, continues working with the Government of Pakistan and its line departments in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this partnership with the local Government Authorities in Multan, Zong 4G will provide free voice connectivity, Mobile Broadband along with Zong 4G bolt devices to the front-line workers.

By leveraging on the fastest, widest and the most reliable connectivity of Zong 4G, the Government and frontline workers will be well-equipped to coordinate their emergency response. Also as part of the partnership, the company has disseminated over 2.8 million COVID-19 free text messages across the city and nearby areas to create awareness about COVID-19.

“With the surge in the demand to respond to COVID-19 cases, the Government needs seamless connectivity more than ever. We have gladly offered our support to them and by using our connectivity, they can respond to COVID-19 patients more effectively.” Said the company spokesperson.

He continued: “We want to do our part now as society battles against COVID-19. Therefore, Zong 4G has and will continue to stand with the Government of Pakistan during these difficult circumstances.”

Putting their sense of responsibility to practice, Zong 4G has taken multiple measures to stand with the Government of Pakistan, support the front-line and health care workers, as they work tirelessly to battle pandemic.

As part of its CSR efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak, Zong 4G has already partnered with the Federal Government, Provincial Governments, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Health (NIH), Indus Hospital, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for relief activities across the country.