Pakistan is Furious About #ColonelKiBiwi & Her Abuse of Power [Video]

Posted 1 hour ago by Sajawal Rehman

Power abuse is a very real thing everywhere in the world and even more so in Pakistan.

We have all experienced incidents where the powerful always have their say no matter whether they’re right or wrong. Recently, a video of a woman went viral on social media where she was seen abusing an ordinary policeman for doing his duty.

The brave Police officer stood his ground despite her claiming to be the wife of a powerful Army officer. One of the duty officers recorded the video of the whole incident and today, it is all over the internet. With hashtags like #کرنل_کی_بیوی, #ColonelKiBiwi, and #COAS, everyone in Pakistan is demanding that she should be punished for her arrogant behavior.

If you haven’t seen the video, watch it here:

As per some social media users, she is the wife of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Farooq Khan. The misbehaving woman repeatedly used the Army card to pressurize the Police officers on Hazara Motorway where there the road was closed off due to some reason.

Despite the fact that the Police officer was talking in a respectful way, the Colonel’s wife called him names and forcefully broke the barrier to get going on her way.

The whole incident has sparked plenty of debate on the matter with a vast majority of the users bashing the woman while urging the Chief of Army Staff to take notice. As per the reports, the COAS has already taken notice of the matter.

Let’s have a look at what the people are saying:

On a lighter note.

What are your thoughts on the incident? Let us know in the comments.

