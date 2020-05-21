Eid Gift Announced for PIA Travelers

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Marshal Arshad Malik, has announced an Eid gift for PIA passengers.

Malik issued an official statement saying that on this Eid, the national flag carrier has increased the maximum baggage limit from 20kg to 35kg for each passenger. The facility will be available for domestic flights only.

PIA CEO said that the move is aimed at facilitating passengers to carry more baggage, as they travel from one to another city during Eid, adding that it would be a gift for PIA travelers. He also prayed for the development of the country.

It is worth mentioning here that after a closure of almost two months, domestic flight operations in Pakistan resumed from Saturday, May 16.

Initially, only five major airports of the country will be operational with all due safety protocols. These are Quaid-e-Azam International Airport of Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore, Bacha Khan Airport of Peshawar, Quetta International Airport, and the New Islamabad International Airport.

Meanwhile, only two domestic carriers, PIA and Serene Air will be allowed to operate flights among these cities.