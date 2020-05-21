HEC Increases Grant for All Universities By 9.2% Except New Ones

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has increased the amount of recurring grant for all universities by 9.2% for the upcoming FY 2020-21.

As per HEC sources, the federal government has disbursed Rs. 70 billion to the HEC for FY 2020-21 against the Rs. 64.1 billion granted to the commission in FY 2019-2020.

HEC has separately allocated a special package worth Rs. 285 million for universities in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan in addition to their normal allocation approved for the FY 2020-21.

Moreover, HEC has decided to increase the funding to FATA University three times of its current funding.

HEC has increased the recurring grant all for universities based on their performance which includes:

Number of publications

Research grants received

Bandwidth utilized

Amount spent on conferences and professional travel

Number of Ph.D. faculty and Ph.D. students

HEC has further decided not to include any newly established institute in the recurring grant stream for the FY 2020-21. The commission has taken this decision due to inadequate funds at its disposal in comparison to the requirement.

Finally, HEC has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to allocate the commission an additional Rs. 35 billion for the next year, suggesting that HEC requires Rs. 105 billion for the FY 2020-21.