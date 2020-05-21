Zong 4G Joins Hands with The Indus Hospital for COVID-19

In a bid to create awareness around COVID-19 and for assisting the front-line workers, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network, has partnered with The Indus Hospital, Karachi. As part of the partnership Zong 4G is offering free voice connectivity to doctors and the front-line healthcare staff of Indus Hospital.

Pakistan’s largest and widest 4G network of the country is equipping the health heroes to remain connected and respond to emergencies in these challenging times. Under the partnership, Zong 4G is also helping Indus Hospital to fight COVID-19 through an SMS based awareness campaign which not only serves to educate people but also urges them to donate generously to the hospital.

“Our Partnership with Indus Hospital is a testament to our commitment in standing with Pakistan and especially our healthcare heroes, during these unprecedented times. As a socially responsible entity, we are extending our network and our communication services to help the stakeholders to respond and create awareness around COVID-19,” said the company spokesperson.

As a socially responsible organization, Zong 4G is committed to creating meaningful impact in the country through its wide-ranging initiatives. Zong 4G has been relentlessly working to support the Government, Hospitals, and stakeholders to combat COVID-19. The company has recently partnered with the Federal and Provincial Governments, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, UNICEF Pakistan, HEC, SIUT, NIH, and NDMA.