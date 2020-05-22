Collection of Funniest Memes on #ColonelKiBiwi

Colonel’s wife became an instant meme on social media after her video went viral where she was seen abusing the Police officers. Hashtag #ColonelKiBiwi and others like this were all over Twitter as Netizens blasted the woman for her rude behavior to personnel on duty.
While she broke the barrier and got away after misbehaving with the officers, an FIR has been registered against her. The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has also taken notice of the matter after the Colonel’s wife brought shame to the institution.
It was a shameful act on her behalf and the Twitterati are having a blast on the microblogging platform with memes all around. Let’s have a look at some of the funniest posts circulating on Twitter:
Colonel's advice to everyone after this adventure #ColonelKiBiwi #کرنل_کی_بیویی pic.twitter.com/RqkN3zpnHR
— Bint-e- Kashmir (@KainatMalik01) May 21, 2020
That's it end of debate😒#ColonelKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/9EXIRWpka4
— Falcon 🇵🇰❤️😷 (@Asad_Babloo) May 21, 2020
There should be one rule
or there should be NO rule..#ColonelKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/wQYFjoTjxV
— [email protected]💦 (@QmRKMi11) May 21, 2020
I feel miserable for the Colonel though.#Colonelkibiwi #کرنل_کی_بیوی pic.twitter.com/OUniB6wNai
— Maham Khan Swati (@maham_swati) May 20, 2020
Don’t make fun of those who are sacred.#ColonelKiBiwi#کرنل_کی_بیوی pic.twitter.com/PbW0pYshmA
— ajmal (@advocateajmal) May 20, 2020
Kernal saab right now !#ColonelKiBiwi #کرنل_کی_بیوی pic.twitter.com/HZzZoWxa0V
— Ali khan (@le_ali_khan) May 21, 2020
Bitter truth!!! #کرنل_کی_بیوی #ColonelKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/VU6rqispNK
— Hamza Khan (@haamzakhan_) May 21, 2020
This is last one #ColonelKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/Xx3JQLUDWO
— Mahzala khan (@Mahzalakh) May 21, 2020
The wife you want VS The wife you get. #ColonelKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/k5cNwWmoGa
— Osama Imtiaz (@UsamaImtiaz37) May 21, 2020
Colonel after knowing that his wife is on top of the Twitter trending: #کرنل_کی_بیوی #ColonelKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/GAoJGnyHYE
— The Pakora expert (@Callmejannat) May 21, 2020
#کرنل_کی_بیوی#ColonelKiBiwi
Kernal Sahib right now pic.twitter.com/yQ7lJBTYSR
— M Asfand Yar (@malikasfand_) May 20, 2020
#ColonelKiBiwi Meanwhile Colonel sb to his wife after this incident, "Ye kon ha ma isko nai janta, lay jao issay" pic.twitter.com/ElamEBWnm5
— hammad (@hammad06139940) May 21, 2020
Colonel sb after seeing his bewi kartoot* #کرنل_کی_بیویی pic.twitter.com/HEx2wjgtEL
— [email protected]_finder (@Snpfinder1) May 21, 2020
Wait what? My time has come#ColonelKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/WXSxS62ARC
— Fly Boy (@hammadkhaaannn) May 20, 2020
ہو سکتا ہے کرنل صاحب نے خود ہی بیگم کی ویڈیو وائرل کرائی ہو کہ شاید کوئی گرفتاری وغیرہ پڑ جائے اور چند دن سکون کے گزر جائیں🤣🤣🤣🤣 #کرنل_کی_بیوی
— بشر (@MBasharShah) May 20, 2020
This never gets old.
I think I have watched wrong video of #ColonelKiBiwi#کرنل_کی_بیویی pic.twitter.com/dpDVK3N7XG
— Fahad Zafar (@fahadzafar459) May 21, 2020
What are your thoughts on the whole fiasco? Let us know in the comments.