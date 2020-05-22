Collection of Funniest Memes on #ColonelKiBiwi

Colonel’s wife became an instant meme on social media after her video went viral where she was seen abusing the Police officers. Hashtag #ColonelKiBiwi and others like this were all over Twitter as Netizens blasted the woman for her rude behavior to personnel on duty.

While she broke the barrier and got away after misbehaving with the officers, an FIR has been registered against her. The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has also taken notice of the matter after the Colonel’s wife brought shame to the institution.

It was a shameful act on her behalf and the Twitterati are having a blast on the microblogging platform with memes all around. Let’s have a look at some of the funniest posts circulating on Twitter:

The wife you want VS The wife you get. #ColonelKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/k5cNwWmoGa — Osama Imtiaz (@UsamaImtiaz37) May 21, 2020

Colonel after knowing that his wife is on top of the Twitter trending: #کرنل_کی_بیوی #ColonelKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/GAoJGnyHYE — The Pakora expert (@Callmejannat) May 21, 2020

#ColonelKiBiwi Meanwhile Colonel sb to his wife after this incident, "Ye kon ha ma isko nai janta, lay jao issay" pic.twitter.com/ElamEBWnm5 — hammad (@hammad06139940) May 21, 2020

ہو سکتا ہے کرنل صاحب نے خود ہی بیگم کی ویڈیو وائرل کرائی ہو کہ شاید کوئی گرفتاری وغیرہ پڑ جائے اور چند دن سکون کے گزر جائیں🤣🤣🤣🤣 #کرنل_کی_بیوی — بشر (@MBasharShah) May 20, 2020

This never gets old.

What are your thoughts on the whole fiasco? Let us know in the comments.