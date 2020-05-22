Collection of Funniest Memes on #ColonelKiBiwi

Posted 1 min ago by Sajawal Rehman

Colonel’s wife became an instant meme on social media after her video went viral where she was seen abusing the Police officers. Hashtag #ColonelKiBiwi and others like this were all over Twitter as Netizens blasted the woman for her rude behavior to personnel on duty.

While she broke the barrier and got away after misbehaving with the officers, an FIR has been registered against her. The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has also taken notice of the matter after the Colonel’s wife brought shame to the institution.

ALSO READ

Pakistan is Furious About #ColonelKiBiwi & Her Abuse of Power [Video]

It was a shameful act on her behalf and the Twitterati are having a blast on the microblogging platform with memes all around. Let’s have a look at some of the funniest posts circulating on Twitter:

This never gets old.

What are your thoughts on the whole fiasco? Let us know in the comments.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


Explore on Ltd.
>