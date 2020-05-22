Pakistan Makes a Huge Donation to the US to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan has sent a planeload of surgical masks and protective suits to the United States as a goodwill gesture. Donated by the armed forces, a C-130 aircraft carrying the donation of personal protective equipment arrived in Andrews Air Base in Washington DC on Thursday.

The donation was received by Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, David Halloway.

Pakistan’s envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, and other staff of the embassy were present at the airport.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, appreciated Pakistan’s goodwill gesture in a tweet.

He termed the delivery of PPEs a symbol of solidarity between the two countries in the war against the virus.

Pompeo’s appreciation was well-received by the US Mission to Washington, Asad Majeed Khan, who said that both countries have always worked together in common interests and to counter common challenges.