Punjab to Reopen Theaters & Restaurants After Eid

The Punjab government has reportedly decided to open restaurants and theaters after Eid-ul-Fitr at a time when coronavirus cases have crossed the 50,000-mark in the country.

As per details, the principle approval came from the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during the provincial cabinet meeting, sources said.

Buzdar has asked the Information and Culture Department to devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard. Sources told that the decision was taken to support artists amid the increasing financial crisis of artists.

As of now, the country has reported 51,653 COVID-19 cases with 1,067 virus-related deaths. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan saw its worst day yet since the emergence of coronavirus in the country. During the said period, 2,603 new positive cases were reported from across four provinces, the federal capital, and the AJK and GB regions.