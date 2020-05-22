Samsung’s Waterproof TV is Made for the Outdoor

If you are not tired of binge-watching shows in your TV lounge, Samsung has launched its first outdoor 4K QLED TV and accompanying soundbar dubbed ‘The Terrace.’ The smart TV is designed to bring the full indoor entertainment experience outside. It has been launched in the US and Canada and will reach other parts of the world, including Germany, Australia, and New Zealand by the end of the year.

Design and Display

The smart TV comes with Samsung’s QLED 4K display technology and is available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models. According to the manufacturer, this new smart TV is equipped to provide a crystal-clear display for improved visibility in all sorts of outdoor conditions. On top of this, the screen can crank up to a blinding 2000 nits of brightness.

The Terrace is a rather sleek TV with thin bezels and a depth of 59mm. It has been launched under Samsung’s ‘Lifestyle’ lineup that already includes Smart TVs like the aesthetics-focused Frame, the vertical TV Sero, and the Serif with a 360-degrees design.

Other Specifications

This Smart TV comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. It also comes with a built-in HDBaseT receiver that can transmit 4K video, your audio, and power all over the same cable at long distances. It is basically a go-to technology for outdoor TVs.

Additionally, the TV is equipped with Tizen, Samsung’s Smart TV platform, which powers features such as Samsung TV Plus, a free linear TV video service with over 120 channels, and Samsung Health. It also supports mobile viewing capabilities like Multi-View and Tap View, multiple voice services including Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Pricing and Availability

The Terrace is currently available for sale in the US and Canada. The 55-inch model costs $3,455 while the 65-inch model and the 75-inch model retail at $4,999 is $6,499, respectively. This is much higher than what you would pay for the company’s regular QLED 4K TVs and even some 8K models.