Situation Report: Pakistan Sees Records 2,603 New Cases and 50 Deaths in a Single Day

Pakistan saw its worst day yet since the emergence of coronavirus in the country, as 2,603 new positive cases were reported from across four provinces, federal capital, AJK and GB.

Number of deaths also reached a new grim milestone of 50 fatalities in a single day, as Sindh reported record 20 deaths in 24 hours, while Punjab and KP recorded 13 and 14 deaths respectively during the reported period.

As the country is seeing the rise in number of positive cases, as well as the deaths, there’s still no visibility on the peak of outbreak in Pakistan.

The major hurdle in determining the peak is that the growth rate in new cases in Pakistan is very variable. For instance, the daily growth rate in new cases reached 5.41% yesterday — which stayed under 5% for good 8 days in a row.

This variation is due to changing situation in lock-downs, movement of community and other violations of social distancing that we saw during past few days.

Since the lock-down scenarios keep changing, the growth rate is eventually impacted negatively, and the trajectory for peaking the outbreak changes.

In short, the cases are rising and we don’t know the future of the outbreak in the country!

More in below table and graphs: