9 PIA Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Nine members of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) crew have tested positive for COVID-19 including nine air hostesses and stewards, as per media reports.

According to the information, the air hostesses and stewards on board a flight from Abu Dhabi to Multan and one from Manchester to Lahore tested positive for the virus. On the flight from Manchester, PK-702, two air hostesses tested positive for COVID-19.

Apart from this, crew members from a flight from Kuwait to Multan and Abu Dhabi to Multan also tested positive. Two of the infected crew members are currently under quarantine at Lahore’s Civil-Military Hospital while the other seven are in Multan’s Civil-Military Hospital. Early this month, five employees had tested positive for the virus.

The national airlines’ Medical Services’ General Manager had confirmed that five staff members from the airline’s Quetta station had tested positive. The official said that 22 employees at the station had been tested and five of them including a female staffer were infected.

