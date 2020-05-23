Punjab Police Launches an App to Check The Criminal Background of Individuals

Punjab Police has introduced a smartphone-based app, named Pehchaan, for citizens to inspect criminal records before hiring domestic workers.

Launched in collaboration with Punjab Safe Cities Authorities (PSCA), the application will allow citizens to check whether someone has a criminal history or not.

Here is a screenshot of the Pehchaan app:

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Zulfiqar Hameed, formally launched the Pehchaan app at a ceremony held at the CCPO office on Thursday. DIG Investigation, Dr. Inam Waheed, and SSP Investigation, Zeeshan Asghar, also attended the launch ceremony.

While apprising the media about the app, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said:

After signing up for the application, citizens will be able to know about any criminal records before hiring a domestic worker through the Pehchaan App.

In addition to this, the application can be used for carrying out a wide range of identifications. For instance, the app will come in handy before establishing a financial transaction with an unknown individual.

Pehchaan app is being introduced in Lahore only for the time being. The app will be made available for the rest of the province in the coming months, concluded CCPO Lahore.

Download Pehchaan app from Google Play