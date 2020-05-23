Situation Report: Pakistan Adds 1,743 New Cases, 34 Deaths in One Day

Posted 3 hours ago by ProPK Staff

After biggest jump of 2,603 new cases the previous day, Pakistan added 1,743 new coronavirus cases yesterday to take the tally to 52,437.

Punjab reported only 275 new cases in 24 hours, compared to 1,073 new cases a day earlier — indicating that it could be under-reporting the cases due to batch-processing of the tests, or in other words the cases it reported the other day were higher as test results came back positive in batch for last few days.

Sindh reported 959 new cases, slightly up from 960 cases a day earlier.

Advertisement

Islamabad saw its biggest jump in new cases yet as the capital added 131 new cases in a single day, to reach 1,457 positive cases in total.

KP and Balochistan added 236 and 124 new coronavirus positive cases in last 24 hours.

A total of 34 deaths were reported yesterday with KP, Punjab and Sindh reporting 16,14 and 4 deaths respectively.

More in below graphs:

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours
AJK 171 13 209 01 00
Balochistan 3,198 124 495 39 00
GB 607 5 239 04 00
Islamabad 1,457 131 838 12 00
KP 7,391 236 1,586 381 16
Punjab 18,730 275 5,315 324 14
Sindh 20,883 959 6,023 340 4
Total 52,437 1,743 14,705 1,101 34

ProPK Staff

Explore on Ltd.
>