Situation Report: Pakistan Adds 1,743 New Cases, 34 Deaths in One Day

After biggest jump of 2,603 new cases the previous day, Pakistan added 1,743 new coronavirus cases yesterday to take the tally to 52,437.

Punjab reported only 275 new cases in 24 hours, compared to 1,073 new cases a day earlier — indicating that it could be under-reporting the cases due to batch-processing of the tests, or in other words the cases it reported the other day were higher as test results came back positive in batch for last few days.

Sindh reported 959 new cases, slightly up from 960 cases a day earlier.

Advertisement

Islamabad saw its biggest jump in new cases yet as the capital added 131 new cases in a single day, to reach 1,457 positive cases in total.

KP and Balochistan added 236 and 124 new coronavirus positive cases in last 24 hours.

A total of 34 deaths were reported yesterday with KP, Punjab and Sindh reporting 16,14 and 4 deaths respectively.

More in below graphs: