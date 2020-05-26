This Eid Marks the Launch of Pakistan’s Latest E-Learning App Tutoria.pk

Tutoria.pk, an online exam preparation e-learning platform for students across Pakistan, has officially launched its mobile application for iOS and Android. This marks the release of the first comprehensive online exam preparation platform in Pakistan that offers complete self-study materials, including previous five-year solved past papers, book notes, textbook questions and answers, video lectures, and more.

The tutoria.pk mobile app contains exam preparation materials for 18 independent educational boards for matric and intermediate classes in the country. All the contents of each board have been designed specifically according each board’s jurisdiction so students can have an optimized studying experience for their finals.

Comprehensive Online Learning Experience

“Maximum quality, complete coverage” is the motto of tutoria.pk. To that end, the main purpose of the tutoria.pk application is to offer complete online exam preparation resources that are easily available to each and every student in the country.

This is the first time a mobile application is catered specifically to Pakistani students of each educational board. Tutoria.pk has hence revolutionized the way Pakistani students prepare for their board exams, offering superior academic value from the latest technology verticals of the era.

Introducing Mobile Education

Tutoria.pk recognizes the need for easily accessible, high-quality exam preparation resources. The tutoria.pk mobile application has been developed keeping this need in mind. The application is offers a rich cross-platform experience, compatible on all mobile devices for both Android and iOS.

This maximizes utility to students by allowing them to study anytime and place. Furthermore, the Student Dashboard lends itself to providing the exam preparation resources in a neatly organized mobile format that helps students keep track of every subject, chapter, and topic they prepare.

Cashless Payments On Fingertips

Tutoria.pk has also joined hands with Easypaisa and JazzCash, the country’s leading digital payments platform, to ensure quick, hassle-free payments for its users. This collaboration aims to ensure better services to the tutoria.pk users with no-fuss, cashless transactions.

The agreement will allow people across the country to manage their payments through a reliable and secure mode. Utilizing Easypaisa’s largest footprint in the country and its groundbreaking digital solutions, tutoria.pk intends to make its users’ life easier and convenient.

This move will also serve as a key counter measure against the spread of Coronavirus by discouraging the use of cash, thereby preventing the transmission of germs to the receiver.

Future of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in Pakistan

As the pioneer of mobile education in Pakistan, tutoria.pk considers the launch of the mobile app to be just the beginning of online learning. The company is dedicated to providing Pakistani students with the utmost convenience and ease for exam preparation. Therefore, it is constantly innovating for the purpose of providing students with the most effective and convenient educational experience according to international standards.

Now with the Coronavirus pandemic leaving the population home-bound, Tutoria.pk is will act as a key player in reforming exam preparation practices by offering students a turn-key solution to the problem. With a modern e-learning platform readily available on every online desktop, laptop, tablet and smartphone, students can get a refined studying experience without losing their valuable time, money, or effort in traditional methods.