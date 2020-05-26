Zong 4G Shines as a Ray of Hope for Pakistanis

Zong 4G marks this Eid as a tribute to the resilience of the Pakistani Nation as it releases its much-awaited campaign titled #humhainone. As the world continues battling with the pandemic, Zong 4G has come forward with a message of hope, optimism and unity.

The stars of the campaign is Pakistan’s No. 1 Singer, Atif Aslam, who hosts international model Polina Chepurnova in a journey through the No. 1 Travel Destination of 2020 – Pakistan. The captivating TV advertisement is a unique blend of cultural heritage, traditional music and the openhearted hospitality of the people of Pakistan.

As the country’s widest 4G network of 14,000 cell sites connecting Pakistan’s largest customer base, Zong 4G has always stood with the people of Pakistan. The campaign is amplified by a beautiful sound track, sung by Atif Aslam, which is an ode to the beauty of Pakistan, its warm people and rich culture.

Commenting on the campaign, Zong 4G’s CEO, Mr. Wang Hua said, “Zong 4G has always been at the forefront of innovation, technology and the introduction of best-in-class products and services. These are testing times for the entire world and we want every Pakistani to know that Zong 4G stands with you. Through our perseverance and resolve we will come out stronger than before.”

“Pakistan has so much to offer to the world and the world is raving about Pakistan as a hidden gem. As an operator which covers the length and breadth of the country, Zong 4G is on a mission to promote Pakistan in a way never done before! Our new TVC is a message of hope and prosperity for the entire nation. With technology, the possibilities are endless.

“We lead by paving the way forward. Especially in these extraordinary circumstances, the campaign is a breath of fresh air, motivating and re-energizing the people for the future that we are creating.” Mr. Hua continued.

Zong 4G stands tall as the largest, widest and fastest 4G network of the country. As the first operator to test 5G and successfully connect South Asia’s first 5G video call, Zong 4G is the leader in innovation and technology.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Zong 4G has stepped forward to help the people of Pakistan. Zong 4G has been relentlessly working to support the Government, Hospitals and stakeholders in their fight against COVID-19. The company has recently partnered with the Federal and Provincial Governments, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Indus Hospital, UNICEF Pakistan, HEC, SIUT, NIH and NDMA.