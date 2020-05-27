Easypaisa Goes Aggressive In Its Telco-Agnostic Brand Positioning

Easypaisa, the mobile banking division of Telenor Microfinance Bank, has recently taken an aggressive approach in their latest campaign — showcasing that their product is for all network users and is not exclusive to Telenor users.

The very approach became evident in its Eid ad campaign where the popular mobile money service is shown paired not with Telenor, but the rival Zong.

The ad shows elderly parents video-calling their family, and sending eidi via ‘eidipaisa’, a temporary brand name that easypaisa adopted for the Eid season.

In the ad, it can be clearly seen that the cellular network being used for the video call is Zong, as opposed to Telenor as one would expect.

Moreover, Zong in a Facebook post also explicitly gave proof of the unusual pairing. Sharing easypaisa’s original Eidi campaign post, Zong said, “We’re thrilled and flattered to see how easily Eidi can be transferred over #PakistansNo1Network ZONG 4G thanks to #PakistansNo1PaymentApp Easypaisa.”

In a comment to Zong’s post, Easypaisa said, “Zong 4G video calls and eidipaisa, a great combo for this Eid!”

Easypaisa was launched in 2009 by Telenor Pakistan in collaboration with Tameer Microfinance Bank as Pakistan’s pioneering branchless banking product.

Telenor Group, which had 51% stake in Tameer Bank, acquired the remaining 49% shares in 2017, making Tameer a solely Telenor-owned entity. It was then that the bank was renamed to Telenor Microfinance Bank with its key product being easypaisa.

In 2018, the Ant Financial Services Group bought a 45% stake in the Telenor Microfinance Bank by investing USD 184.5m to further develop TMB’s mobile payment and digital financial services.

Since then, easypaisa has adopted a telco-agnostic positioning, launching multiple campaigns on mobile load and offer activation for varied telecom operators including Zong, Ufone, and Jazz.

This is the first time, however, that easypaisa has aggressively communicated that brand-independent positioning, opening up for greater product collaborations and partnerships with other major telcos in the country.