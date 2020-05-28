Realme 6s Unveiled With 90Hz Display for Cheap

Last month, Realme launched the most affordable phone with a 90 Hz display dubbed the Realme 6 in Europe. Taking affordability to the next level, the Chinese tech giant has now launched Realme 6s. The new handset made a surprise appearance at the X3 SuperZoom event and comes at a slightly lower cost.
Design and Display
Design-wise, the smartphone is identical to its older sibling. It has a similar paint job on the back and a quad-sensor rear camera vertically aligned on the top left.
The Realme 6s is built around a 6.5-inch LCD panel featuring 90 Hz display, 1080p resolution, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side, a valid cost-cutting measure.
Internals and Storage
Internally, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset topped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with a dedicated SD card slot.
Realme 6s will run on Realme UI flavored Android 10.
Cameras
As mentioned, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-sensor rear camera. The camera setup sports a 48MP ISOCELL GW1 sensor instead of the 64MP in its older sibling. The main sensor is joined by an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2 MP B&W portrait cam, and 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it features a 16 MP snapper for selfies.
The rear camera comes with support for modes like Super Nightscape 2.0, Chroma Boost, and a few others. The selfie camera, on the other hand, supports these modes in both Portrait and Portrait Nightscape modes.
Battery and Pricing
Realme 6s packs a 4300mAh battery backed by 30W Flash Charge that can charge the device from 0 to 100 percent in only 55 minutes.
The smartphone is currently available for pre-order. Sales will start by 15th June and will set users back by €200. For comparison, the base model of Realme 6 costs €230.
Realme 6s Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G76
- Chipset: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
- OS: Android 10.0; Realme UI
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;
- Display:
-
- LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- Memory:
-
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal: 64 GB
- Camera:
-
- Primary: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Secondary: 16 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (side mounted)
- Battery: 4300 mAh
- Price: €200