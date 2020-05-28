Realme 6s Unveiled With 90Hz Display for Cheap

Last month, Realme launched the most affordable phone with a 90 Hz display dubbed the Realme 6 in Europe. Taking affordability to the next level, the Chinese tech giant has now launched Realme 6s. The new handset made a surprise appearance at the X3 SuperZoom event and comes at a slightly lower cost.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the smartphone is identical to its older sibling. It has a similar paint job on the back and a quad-sensor rear camera vertically aligned on the top left.

The Realme 6s is built around a 6.5-inch LCD panel featuring 90 Hz display, 1080p resolution, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side, a valid cost-cutting measure.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset topped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with a dedicated SD card slot.

Realme 6s will run on Realme UI flavored Android 10.

Cameras

As mentioned, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-sensor rear camera. The camera setup sports a 48MP ISOCELL GW1 sensor instead of the 64MP in its older sibling. The main sensor is joined by an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2 MP B&W portrait cam, and 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it features a 16 MP snapper for selfies.

The rear camera comes with support for modes like Super Nightscape 2.0, Chroma Boost, and a few others. The selfie camera, on the other hand, supports these modes in both Portrait and Portrait Nightscape modes.

Battery and Pricing

Realme 6s packs a 4300mAh battery backed by 30W Flash Charge that can charge the device from 0 to 100 percent in only 55 minutes.

The smartphone is currently available for pre-order. Sales will start by 15th June and will set users back by €200. For comparison, the base model of Realme 6 costs €230.

Realme 6s Specifications

CPU : Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

: Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU : Mali-G76

: Mali-G76 Chipset : Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)

: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) OS : Android 10.0; Realme UI

: Android 10.0; Realme UI Networks : 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;

: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE; Display:

LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio



Memory:

RAM: 4 GB Internal: 64 GB



Camera:

Primary: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Secondary: 16 MP

