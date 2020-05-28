Redmi 10X Series Launches With In-Display Fingerprint Reader & More for $220

Last week, Huawei released one of the world’s cheapest high-end 5G Smartphones named the Honor X10 5G. But now, Redmi has released its own competitor that snatches the title becoming the most affordable 5G smartphone.

The Redmi 10X 5G now stands as the cheapest 5G smartphone to date with a starting price of only $224. It borrows the Redmi Note 9’s camera module but has an AMOLED display instead with several other notable changes.

Alongside the Redmi 10X 5G, the brand has also unveiled the 10X 5G Pro with slightly better specifications. Let’s take a look.

Design and Display

The 10X 5G has a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 180Hz touch sampling rate to minimize input lag. The flat display panel has a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera and has a thick bottom bezel. Oddly enough, being budget phones, both come with in-display fingerprint sensors.

The back panel features a square cutout with the vanilla 10X featuring three cameras, while the 10X 5G Pro sports four instead. Both handsets come with a IP53 water and dust resistance rating as well.

Internals and Storage

The two phones feature the same internals with the new MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC meant for budget 5G devices. There are 6 to 8GB RAM options available with storage variants ranging from 64 to 256GB with support for MicroSD for future expansion.

On the software front, both devices come with Android 10 out of the box with Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 12.

Cameras

The 10X 5G has a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro camera, but the 10X Pro 5G features an additional 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS. This camera can record 960 FPS slow-motion videos in 720p, 60 FPS videos in 1080p, and 30FPS clips in 4K.

The front camera is a 20MP shooter capable of capturing wide-angle shots.

Battery and Pricing

Both devices come with the same 4520 mAh unit, but the standard 10X has 22.5W fast charging whereas the 10X Pro features 33W fast charging for faster top-ups.

The Redmi 10X 5G will start at only $224 (6GB/64GB) and will go up to $336 (8GB/256GB). The Redmi 10X Pro, on the other hand, will start at $322 (8GB/128GB) and both phones will go on sale in the first week of June.

Specifications: