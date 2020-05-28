Redmi Launches a 24-Inch Monitor With Razor Thin Bezels for Just $80

Redmi is known to produce incredible value for money Smartphones in all price segments and other products from the brand are no exception to the rule either. The tech giant has launched its first-ever monitor called the Redmi Display 1A for only $83.

The Redmi Display 1A has a 23.8-inch IPS LCD with razor-thin surrounding bezels and a slightly larger chin. It has FHD screen resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and is only 7.3mm thick.

It also has 178 degrees viewing angles and is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emissions that make it suitable for everyday use at all times. Since it has adjustable viewing angles and extremely thin bezels, Redmi is also advertising seamless support for multi-monitor setups.

Additional specifications include 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, support for 16.7 million colors, and a 6ms response time. As for connectivity, the monitor only has three ports including HDMI, DC power input, and VGA. It is odd that a VGA port is included in a product launching in 2020, but it might be important to some users for backward compatibility.

The Redmi Display 1A comes with a three-year warranty and is only available in China right now for $83. There is no word on international availability yet.