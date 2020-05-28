Sindh Forms Committee to Investigate Fake Domicile and Resident Certificates

After a campaign on social media, Sindh Chief Secretary, Mumtaz Ali Shah, has formed a committee to investigate the issuance of fake domiciles and permanent resident certificates (PRCs) to nonresidents in the province.

Obtaining fake domicile and PRCs is an old and common practice. The fake documentation often helps outsiders in taking part in competitive examinations, apply for other provincial jobs, and get admission to schools or universities on provincial quota.

The issue has been a hot topic of discussion on social media as locals are against illegal activity which subdues their rights.

After several complaints and a prolonged online campaign, the Chief Secretary has finally formed a three-member committee to probe into the matter.

The committee, comprising of a senior member of the Board of Revenue (BoR), Qazi Shahid Pervez, General Administration Secretary, Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, and BoR Deputy Director, Nazir Ahmed Qureshi, has been asked to finalize its report within a week.

The committee will inspect and scrutinize the record of domicile certificates issued in several districts of the province of Sindh, investigate the complaints, and give recommendations.

The Commissioner Larkana Division, Muhammad Salim Raza Khuhro, has asked people to appear before the committee on Thursday 28 May.

An official privy to the matter said:

Not a single district is left where the business of issuing fake domicile certificates has not flourished. Dozens of [fake] domicile certificates were made in Larkana, where the committee members will start their inquiry today.

According to reports, people belonging to Punjab, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and KPK have obtained fake domicile and PRCs.

Barrister Zamir Ghumro, while addressing media, said that in the Pakistan Citizenship Act 1951 any person who resides in a province for a year can obtain the Domicile and PRC in 3 years.

According to him, fake domiciles were previously available for Rs. 2,000. Now, the rates have been increased to Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000.