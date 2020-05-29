Authorities Recover Huge Sums of Illegal Foreign Cash from PIA’s PK-8303 Crash Site

A spokesperson for the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has revealed that the investigation authorities have found huge sums of cash from the debris of the unfortunate PK-8303.

PIA’s Airbus A320 headed to Karachi from Lahore crashed in Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport Karachi on 22 May, killing 97 out of the 99 passengers on board.

The recovery of cash from the site of crash suggests that large sums of currency were being smuggled in the PIA flight PK-8303, as per the PIA official.

Local and foreign currency worth Rs. 30 million rupees stacked in three different bags has been recovered from the crash site.

The PIA official further added that no passenger is allowed to transport such amount of cash without apprising the airline first. In addition to this, the passenger must purchase an extra seat because the amount such as this cannot be carried in luggage or cabin baggage and the passenger is seated next to the cash.

However, no passenger from the ill-fated PK-8303 had bought an extra seat. As of now, 3 people have contacted PIA authorities and claimed the ownership of the cash. The spokesperson didn’t reveal any details of the persons who came forward to claim the ownership of the cash.