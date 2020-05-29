Google Takes Down Official PTV Home YouTube Channel

The official YouTube channel of the state-owned television channel PTV Home has been suspended due to repeated copyright violations.

On one hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to digitize Pakistan, on the other hand, the state TV has lost its official YouTube channel due to utter mismanagement.

When the Managing Director of PTV Home was approached for a comment, he said that he was unaware of the development due to Eid holidays. Our public relations agency will solve this problem after vacations, he said.

Kashif Masood, the IT controller of PTV in Islamabad was unfazed with the development. When contacted, he said that the closure of the YouTube channel wasn’t a big deal since the management had already created a new channel where all the broadcasts of PTV Home are running.

It’s not a very serious issue, it usually happens. I’ve shut down many channels myself because of copyrights.

Kashif explained that this happened because many dramas in Pakistan are aired simultaneously on PTV Home, as well as, on other TV channels but their digital rights are not acquired, which creates copyright issues.

Masood said that he is in constant touch with those who claimed copyrights, as well as, with Google in this regard. He was positive that he will soon recover the YouTube channel that has over 0.4 million subscribers.