Hajj & Umrah to Remain Postponed till Further Orders: Saudi Arabia

The Saudi government has announced that Hajj, Umrah, and other pilgrimage activities will remain suspended until further orders. The decision has been made to ensure the safety of pilgrims and locals against the novel coronavirus.

This was announced by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in a Twitter post on Thursday.

بموجب قرارات القيادة الرشيدة لتطبيق الاجراءات المرحلية للعودة الى الحياة الطبيعيه، تؤكد وزارة الحج والعمرة استمرار تعليق العمرة والزيارة في الفترة الحالية وستتم المراجعة الدورية لذلك وفق مسار الجائحة والتوصيات الصادرة من اللجنة المختصة، حمى الله الجميع من هذه الجائحة #كلنا_مسؤول pic.twitter.com/VCuNM88Io6 — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) May 27, 2020

The ministry said that the situation created by the corona pandemic is being periodically reviewed and if the situation improves, a positive decision can be made.

As the virus has weakened in the kingdom, routine life has started to return to normal as Friday prayer gatherings have been allowed in cities besides Makkah.

According to Saudi Interior Ministry, all mosques in Makkah will reopen for the public from June 21 and congregational prayers will be allowed under strict safety guidelines. However, prayers will be offered in the Grand Mosque under the existing rules.

The ministry has also announced to relax virus restrictions in other countries including Makkah, starting May 31.