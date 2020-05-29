Infinix Hot 9 Pro Launched With 48MP Quad Camera & Punch-Hole Display for $125

Infinix has just launched the maxed-out Pro variant of its previously launched affordable mid-ranger, the Infinix Hot 9. The new smartphone comes with similar aesthetics but slightly tweaked internals.

Design and Display

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro takes after its toned-down sibling. It has a similar S20-inspired quad-camera setup on the top left and a punch-hole display.

The smartphone is built around a 6.6-inch LCD with HD+ (720p) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with the fingerprint sensor mounted on the back.

Internals and Storage

The smartphone is driven by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset topped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable onboard storage. The phone is also equipped with dual SIM slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, MicroUSB, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The software front is handled by OXS 6.0 on top of Android 10.

Cameras

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a quad-sensor camera system on the back with a 48 MP main sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a Low light camera. For selfies, it comes with an 8 MP wide-angle sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery that charges over the old school MicroUSB, which is still disappointing considering the otherwise impressive design.

The phone will be available for sale by 5th June and will retail at $125.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications

CPU : 1.8 Ghz Octa Core

: 1.8 Ghz Octa Core GPU : PowerVR GE8320

: PowerVR GE8320 Chipset : MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)

: MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm) OS : Android 10.0; OXS 6.0

: Android 10.0; OXS 6.0 Networks : 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;

: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE; Display:

LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.6 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio



Memory:

RAM : 4 GB Internal : 64 GB



Camera:

Primary : 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + Low light sensor Secondary : 8 MP

