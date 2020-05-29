Locusts Could Cause a Rs. 500 Billion Loss in Pakistan

The Federal and Sindh government were asked to resolve their differences by Agriculturists and jointly deal with the locust crisis that could potentially cause Rs. 500 billion in losses to the sector.

Experts have raised concerns of farmers that there is inaction coupled with a lack of coordination between the provincial and federal governments. There is a lack of a clear strategy to deal with the crisis.

During an online meeting conducted by the Sindh Adabgar Board (SAB) they said that the cause of the massive rise in the locust infestation was lack of initiative.

They pointed out that the country had never faced food scarcity in its history, but that could change due to the locust attack and according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, around 30% of Pakistan’s area favors locust breeding. Monsoon is fast approaching and the infestation could cost Rs. 500 billion in damages and impact food security.

“This will be the last straw that will break the back of rural economy which is already suffering due to Covid-19 impacts,” said a participant.

SAB cautioned that the negative impact of agricultural production would have a major impact on other sectors of the economy.

