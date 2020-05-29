Nokia Launches the Affordable C5 Endi, C2 Tava & C2 Tennen

In collaboration with Cricket Wireless, an American multinational smartphone company, HMD Global has launched three new entry-level handsets, dubbed Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, and Nokia C2 Tennen. The Smartphones look a lot like the previously launched Nokia 7.2, 6.2, and 2.3. However, they come with different specifications and price points.

Nokia C5 Endi

Design and Display

The Nokia C5 Endi has a form factor similar to Nokia 7.2 and 6.2. It has the same water-drop notch and a circular camera system on the back.

The smartphone is built around a 6.52-inch HD+ (720p) display and has a huge lower bezel. The body of the phone is designed using high-tech polycarbonate that, according to the company, is light but solid and has “a rigid unibody structure designed to take on the everyday knocks of life”. In simpler terms, its a durable plastic.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the smartphone runs on the MediaTek Helio P22 processor topped with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable onboard storage.

Nokia C5 Endi comes with Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, FM radio, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a single nano-SIM slot. Moreover, it ships with Android 10 out of the box.

Cameras

The device features a triple sensor rear camera with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. This camera set up supports features such as AI scene detection, Recommended Shot, Low-light photography, and Portrait mode. For selfies, it is equipped with a 16 MP sensor on the front.

Battery and Pricing

The Entry-level smartphone packs a 4000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

It will be available for sale by June 5 and will set users back by $169.99.

Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen

Design and Display

Featuring a design profile similar to Nokia 2.3, both smartphones have the same specs. They are built around a 5.45-inch HD+ display with old school bezels at the top and bottom. The dual-sensor rear camera is vertically aligned in the center.

Internals and Storage

The smartphones run on MediaTek’s Helio A22 chipset accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

Both come with Android 10 out of the box as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button, an audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.2, and an FM radio.

Cameras

Nokia C2 Tava and C2 Tennen feature a dual-sensor rear camera set up with an 8MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, they come with a 5 MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

Both phones are powered by a 3000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging. However, you only get a 5V 1A charger in the box. The Nokia C2 Tava is priced at $109.99 and will be available for sale by May 29. The Nokia C2 Tennen, on the other hand, will sell for $69.99 and will be in stores by June 15.

Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, and Nokia C2 Tennen Specifications