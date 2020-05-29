Pakistan Sent Terror Trained Locust Operatives to Destroy India, Claims Indian Media

Just when you think the Indian media cannot stoop any lower, their investigative journalists, world-class anchors, and highly knowledgable experts dig out some of the greatest stories involving Pakistan.

If you are still not following Arnab Goswami’s shows, you are missing out on a lot of fun and C-grade Bollywood-type drama. He is the man who will spark the third World War as it will be fought in the studios of the Republic channel. Such is the impact and stature of the man.

Who can come up with claims of terror-trained locusts? Who, in the right state of mind, can label every pigeon crossing the border as a spy? You already know the answer. It’s the Indian media and Arnab Goswami.

In his show on Republic, Arnab Goswami has now claimed that terrorist locusts are infiltrating India from the Pakistani side of the border. With the help of locusts, Pakistan is conspiring against India as apparently, these swarms are meant to carry out terror operations in the country. Here’s the video and it comes with a trigger warning: your ears might bleed.

The longer version of Arnab's expert comments on Pakistan's alleged locust conspiracy against India. If a @republic employee goes job hunting, what would they show as their journalistic achievement? pic.twitter.com/zwgoUtnfWi — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) May 29, 2020

According to him Pakistan, which is incapable of taking on India, is now resorting to sending in swarms of locusts to destroy his country.

You have to be next level insane to even think of something like this, right? His fellow Indians have also lost their cool and they are bashing him for uttering such low-class crap. Let’s have a look at how social media is responding to the claims made by Arnab Goswami:

Hahha , he's an embarrassment for us. — Kartik Singh (@Kartiksingh007) May 28, 2020

Just imagine his hatred for human beings whether it be minorities in India or the Pakistani people,he has no shame.This is a natural calamity and he is mocking fellow humans just to make goodie points with BJP.This man has become a demon,shameless and inhumane. 😠😠 — Ankur Jalan (@uniqueankur) May 29, 2020

Not a single Indian Asks such pathetic question, how many times he uses Pakistan word in a debate! — Ashish (@Ashishnailedit) May 29, 2020

How can someone be so insensitive? I care about human life, so i do care about people living in Pakistan as same as i do care for Indian people or of any other nation.

Indian state & Pakistan state has problems due to bad politics, not because of people living there… — Shubh Ambhoj शुभ अम्भोज امبھوج شبہ (@Shubh_Ambhoj) May 29, 2020

Does he even listen to himself???

Such a cringe worthy content, I couldn't control my eyebrows..

He should be punished for false statement, bharat is not asking such stupid questions to anybody and certainly Arnab and republic only don't make up bharat! — Melz (@melz2604) May 29, 2020

To all the Journalists & Reporters of @republic, it is high time you leave the channel otherwise you all will be declared Lunatics sooner than later. — Anil Kumar Singh (@Anil_KSingh1) May 29, 2020

