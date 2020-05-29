Pakistan to Gradually Resume International Flights

After a go-ahead from the federal government, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) is all set to partially resume international flights in the country.

Sources privy to the development have disclosed that international flight operations will soon begin in Pakistan.

Sources have claimed that PCAA is going to allow as many as 29 international airlines to operate their flights in the country.

They said that as many as 25 of them are ready to begin flight operations at any given moment, while 29 airlines in total are set to get approval.

The resumption will, however, be slow and cautious, just like several other countries. So much that these airlines will initially be allowed to operate only one passenger flight every day.

Similarly, one passenger flight will be allowed to land in Pakistan for every airline with prior permission.

The number of daily flights will increase gradually as the pandemic situation improves in the country and worldwide.