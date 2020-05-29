PM Imran Khan Orders to Make All Air Crash Reports Public

Aviation Minster Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the inquiry report on the PIA plane crash will be presented in the parliament on June 22nd.

He vowed that:

There must be no confusion in anyone’s mind that there will be an attempt to save anyone or implicate anyone deliberately. I assure the family of the deceased pilot (Captain Sajjad Gul) on behalf of the prime minister that a transparent inquiry will be conducted.

He added that people, instead of speculating, must show faith in the investigation being carried out. He added that the PM had expressed anger during a meeting held on the same day to discuss progress and asked why hadn’t the reports of previous aviation disasters been shared.

He said that since 1947, there had been 12 such incidents and 10 of those were PIA aircrafts and added that reports of all these aviation disasters should be made public.

Right after the tragic crash, Sarwar said:

It is our responsibility to present all the facts timely and in a transparent manner to the public. If the plane had a technical error, that too will be on record.

He added the flight data recorder and voice recorder were being decrypted and everything will soon be clear. He also said that he was satisfied with the performance of the institutions.

On the directives of PM Imran Khan, the committee, headed by Dr Ishrat, will work on bifurcation of the Civil Aviation Authority and the matter should be finalised by June 30.

