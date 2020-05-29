Punjab Govt Reopens Restaurants and Tourists Destinations

Punjab cabinet’s committee for the eradication of Coronavirus has decided to reopen restaurants and tourist spots, including Murree, across the province after receiving permission from the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

Senior Minister Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan, presided over the meeting of the Coronavirus eradication committee which took the decision.

Aleem Khan said that the Punjab government will gradually ease the lockdown restrictions only if the public demonstrates responsible behavior.

The meeting has also authorized Punjab Public Service Commission to proceed with the pending interviews while ensuring all the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the provincial government are implemented.

Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, apprised the meeting that the health department has disbursed Rs. 11.5 billion to the Primary & Secondary Health Care Department and Specialized Health Care Department to augment efforts against COVID-19. Both departments have so far spent Rs. 5 billion.

Dr. Yasmin further added that the Punjab health ministry had established Expo Centre Field Hospital in Lahore for Rs. 25 million.

The members of the committee also offered Fateha for Urban Unit’s CEO Khalid Sherdil who embraced martyrdom in the PIA PK-8303 crash on 22 May.