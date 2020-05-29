SCO is Organizing an Online Painting Competition For AJ&K & GB

SCO (Special Communications Organizations), the foremost telecom and internet service provider in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) is bringing another painting competition for the public, namely the students.

This time, the contest is going to take place online because of the pandemic. It aims to showcase the artistic potential of the people of AJ&K and GB by allowing them to compete in a creative activity during the lockdown.

The painting competition is an integral part of SCO’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that were initiated in 2019. The first-ever exhibition of the selected 100 paintings under the theme ‘My Land, My People’ was showcased at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad in July 2019.

What To Paint:

Themed ‘Fascinating Flora and Fauna of AJ&K and GB’, the 2020 painting competition is a part of SCO’s ‘My Land, My People’ initiative and will allow paintings depicting the plants, trees, insects, and wildlife of AJ&K and GB.

How To Paint:

The artists can use any painting medium which must be at least A3-size. Each participant can submit a maximum of upto three paintings.

Who Can Participate:

The competition will be split into four groups. In Group A, university students of AJ&K & GB will participate in the contest. Groups B and C will be composed of entries from college and school students of the regions. While Group D is a not restricted and so painting submission will be from the general public.

How To Submit Entries:

All participants should submit a picture of their painting(s) with all required information, i.e. full name, CNIC number, mobile number, email address, name of institution and group name at [email protected]. The last date for submission of artworks through email is June 30, 2020.

Subsequently, shortlisted participants will be instructed to submit their original painting(s).

The winners of the competition will be awarded cash prizes and will be recognized in all SCO publications.

Terms & Conditions:

All participants must agree that the submitted painting(s) are original and painted personally, and that it has not been published or presented anywhere (including any medium, channel or competition), before.

Moreover, by entering this competition, each participant will grant SCO non-exclusive permission of ownership of the paintings including but not limited to reproduce photos / images on SCO website, social media, applications, newsletters, publications and any other promotional activity.