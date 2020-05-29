Searle to Start Selling Remdesivir in Pakistan for COVID-19 Treatment

The Searle Company Limited has successfully entered into an exclusive licensing and marketing agreement with Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh to supply Remdesivir in Pakistan.

Beximo is the first company in the world that developed and introduced generic Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19. Remdesivir is a direct-acting viral drug that inhibits viral RNA synthesis. It is administrated intravenously and is authorized for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 infection.

Remdesivir has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and authorities in Japan to treat hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

In a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Searle announced that partnership with Beximco Pharmaceuticals will provide an immediate supply of the finished product at an affordable price and will help health care providers of Pakistan to treat their hospitalized COVID-19 patients without any delay.

“Initially, Searle is planning to import Remdesivir in finished form (ready to use) to meet the country’s urgent requirements,” read the filing.

Searle is actively taking the matter to the relevant authorities of Pakistan for necessary regulatory approval and is confident that in the existing pandemic, the relevant authorities will consider the matter on an urgent basis to support the product availability.

According to the filing, it is also planning to donate a sizeable quantity to the Government of Pakistan which is actively fighting against this pandemic.

Earlier, Ferozsons Laboratories (FEROZ) through its subsidiary BF Biosciences has successfully concluded a non-exclusive license agreement with Gilead Sciences for the manufacturing of the same drug.