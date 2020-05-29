Situation Report: 2,801 New Cases and 57 Deaths Reported in Just 24 Hours

In a deadliest day since the emergence of outbreak in Pakistan during late February, Pakistan recorded 2,801 new coronavirus cases in the country while 57 patients died of the coronavirus related complications in just 24 hours.

Of new cases, 1,103 cases were reported from Sindh, while another 927 cases were reported by Punjab. Balochistan, KP and Islamabad recorded 312, 359 and 85 new cases respectively.

As expected, cases surged yesterday as it was first working day after Eid holidays, and when all shifts were operating at hospitals.

Of new deaths, Punjab reported record 29 single day deaths in its deadliest day yet. Another 16 patients died in Sindh, while KP reported 7 new deaths of coronavirus complications. Islamabad and Balochistan reported 3 and 2 deaths respectively.

Numbers are growing and it appears that the steady increase in cases will surge significantly in coming days, mainly due to SOP violations during last week of Ramzan and during Eid.

This will leave the country to bear the brunt, that had somewhat flatten the curve during past two weeks. With new surge, the graph will continue upward until a new peak will be achieved and it can’t be said on how long (and how many more lives) it will take.

More in below table and graphs: