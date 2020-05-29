Twitter Does it Again: Trump’s Tweet Gets Flagged for Inciting Violence in Minneapolis

In the latest episode of Trump vs Twitter, the latter has flagged the former’s tweet on the Minneapolis protests for violating Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.

True to form, Trump took to Twitter and condemned the protests taking place in Minneapolis ensued after the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for minutes, and termed the Minneapolis protesters as thugs and suggested there would be shooting if looting doesn’t stop.

Here is the latest Twitter thread from Trump:

The flagged tweet reads:

These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!

While Trump’s tweet violated Twitter Rules about glorifying violence, Twitter has decided to keep the tweet accessible for the larger interest of the public.

Earlier this week, Twitter had added a fact-checking label to two of US President Donald Trump’s tweets claiming that the mail-in ballots will be tantamount to electoral fraud. Trump had criticized California Governor, Gavin Newsom, decision to expand mail-in voting in California amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the unexpected fact-checking, Trump specifically mentioned Twitter and accused all major tech giants of muzzling conservative voices and announced that the US government will either regulate or close down the social media platforms.

CEO Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, jumped in to placate the enraged US President after the latter’s statements to impose new regulations on tech giants. Zuckerberg criticized Twitter and said that social media platforms should not be fact-checking what politicians post.